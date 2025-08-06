Pliops XDP Lightningai With Fusionx Stack Wins“Best Of Show” Award In The AI Accelerator Category At FMS 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solution Eliminates GPU Memory Bottleneck for GenAI Applications; Enables Cloud-Like Scaling for AI Inference Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leader in high-performance AI infrastructure, today announced that its XDP LightningAI with FusIOn stack has received a 2025“Best of Show” Award from FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage in the AI Accelerator Category.

As LLMs and multimodal models grow, memory constraints are throttling inference speed, inflating costs and stalling scalability. Pliops XDP LightningAI with FusIOnX addresses this issue by delivering performance on par with high bandwidth memory (HBM) – without the cost or supply constraints. Leveraging Pliops' storage architecture, XDP LightningAI provides GPUs with an abundant supply of HBM-level memory, unlocking unprecedented efficiency for AI inference workloads. Enterprises can therefore gain HBM-class performance without the need for expensive memory upgrades.

At the core of XDP LightningAI is the Pliops FusIOn stack , which lowers cost, power consumption and computational overhead by optimizing LLM inference workflows. By reducing computational overhead, FusIOnX enables cloud-like scaling for AI inference workloads, accelerating performance while lowering infrastructure costs. Whether deployed in a single node or across a distributed cluster, XDP LightningAI with FusIOnX integrates seamlessly – no rewrites, no re-architecture.

“Large language models become essential to wide ranging AI applications. Serving these AI workloads at scale often causes bottlenecks that constrain performance,” said Jay Kramer, Chair of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc.“We are proud to recognize Pliops LightningAI FusIOnX for creating a new memory tier beneath HBM that is accessible across nodes and for enabling petabyte-scale KV-cache sharing with near-HBM latency. By offloading KV-cache directly with a single-namespace, this zero-tuning composable and distributed architecture can achieve higher degrees throughout and scaling across clusters.”

“Our XDP LightningAI solution is redefining how data centers scale in the GenAI era,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO.“The combination of our LightningAI hardware with our FusIOnX software stack eliminates the GPU memory bottleneck to deliver up to 8x faster inference and rack-level power savings. And it works end-to-end: across any GPU, any LLM model, any inference software, and any network fabric. Receiving this honor from FMS validates our approach to solving this critical issue.”

A winner of the FMS 2025 best of show award, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company's Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and managed. Pliops overcomes I/O inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry AI applications. Building on this foundation, XDP LightningAI harnesses Pliops' cutting-edge acceleration technologies to optimize GenAI workloads, delivering unmatched efficiency and scalability. FusIOnX, Pliops' tiered solution architecture, provides tailored performance enhancements to meet the evolving demands of AI-driven infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, Pliops has been recognized multiple times as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at