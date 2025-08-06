Young Changemakers: Kayla Marrero

MENAFN - PRovoke) In our Young Changemakers series, we catch up with the four regional winners of the PRovoke Media & We. Communications Young Changemakers Award, our yearly recognition of rising stars from underrepresented backgrounds in PR and communications.They share what excites them about the industry (and what needs to change), where they find inspiration, how they unwind, the campaigns they love, and the work that makes them proud.In our first Q&A, we speak with Kayla Marrero, an assistant account executive at Washington-based Adfero and winner of our 2025 North America Young Changemakers Award.Marrero's work in PR is driven by her passion for storytelling and advocating for DEI. Marrero has been championing for others since she was a young girl standing up for her brothers on the playground and continued to do so through activism in college and the Black Lives Matter movement. As a communicator focused on the health, public affairs, energy and sustainability industries, Marrero is fiercely committed to seeing the accurate and fair representation of diverse people and perspectives in the media.The first-generation college grad (and scholarship recipient), Marrero in 2023 launched a scholarship fund for students who have experienced gun violence in memory of her late cousin. She also sits on the boards of advocacy groups including The PR Habitat and The Prince Jones, Jr. Foundation.

From my perspective, the greatest challenge and opportunity for the industry over the next 12 months both center around the use of influencers in PR campaigns. Regardless of the audience you're trying to reach, leveraging influencers can be highly effective in breaking news and connecting with your target market. The challenge lies in identifying the right influencer who aligns authentically with your brand. However, once you understand how to do this, it can significantly bridge the gap between brands and their audiences.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



I think the best PR campaign I've seen recently was Tracee Ellis Ross's first television campaign for her brand, Pattern . In the ad, she tapped into a cultural moment by returning to her TV roots and reuniting with the cast of Girlfriends.



The goal was to help position Pattern as a legacy brand. Through research and focus groups, they identified an opportunity to increase awareness within the textured hair community. They successfully achieved this, with Pattern seeing a 25% increase in retail sales compared to the previous year, according to Adweek .



This campaign serves as a great example of how nostalgia continues to be a powerful tool for brands looking to connect with audiences. It also emphasized the importance of textured hair representation, showcasing the brand's commitment to inclusivity and cultural relevance.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



Outside of my 9-5, I serve as the social media lead for PR Habitat , an award-winning digital-first community. I'm proud of the progress we've made in expanding our reach and impact over the last year. We grew our Instagram following to 300 and expanded our LinkedIn community to 15,000 by consistently promoting our brand, maintaining strategic partnerships with organizations in the public relations space, and sharing engaging, informative graphics.



It also has been incredible to build this community alongside the leadership team and provide mentorship to students as someone who graduated just a year ago. Serving as a leader and role model has been incredibly rewarding because it allows me to give back – something I wish I had more access to when I was starting out in my career. I aspire to be for others what my mentors have so generously been for me.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My company, Adfero, provides a wellness budget to the team, so I'm able to use that money toward my Pilates classes every month. On most Mondays, I attend a Pilates class at 6 a.m. before work, and I usually wake up at 5 a.m. for the gym on other weekdays. On weekends, I try to spend quality time with my family and friends, and occasionally travel to enjoy nature and take a break from my screens.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I've been obsessed with Peacock's Love Island USA lately, as it's been a great source of creative inspiration for me. I believe this reality TV show offers valuable lessons for public relations -- like how brands can become part of a story narrative, the importance of vetting professionals before they appear on live television, and how authenticity and vulnerability are key to winning the audience's heart. This show has highlighted many insights that are applicable to communicators and PR practitioners.

If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



An elementary school teacher abroad -- specifically in the Caribbean or a Spanish-speaking country. I've always been drawn to teaching and mentoring others, and the idea of doing so abroad excites me. It combines my passion for travel with my goal to improve my Spanish, all while helping students learn English in a meaningful way. I studied abroad in Spain during college and loved every minute of it, so I could see myself doing something similar in a teaching capacity if I weren't in PR/communications. Even now, I would love to be an adjunct professor for communication students at the college level.