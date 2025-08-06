403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Keeta Launches Founding Partner Program In Kuwait With Powerful Early-Bird Incentives
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Kuwait City, Kuwait – August 2025: Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China's on-demand delivery giant, announced the launch of its Founding Partner Program in Kuwait. This strategic early-access initiative is designed to empower local merchants, logistics providers, and delivery partners ahead of Keeta's market debut.
As the global arm of Meituan, Keeta harnesses the operational scale and technological depth of one of the world's largest food delivery platforms. Meituan's infrastructure supports over 150 million peak daily orders and more than 770 million global users, positioning Keeta to bring a proven and globally successful model to high-growth markets. Through this program, Keeta is offering a limited-time opportunity for early merchants and partners to gain a competitive edge and grow alongside one of the world's fastest-scaling delivery brands. Founding Partners in Kuwait will enjoy a comprehensive package of exclusive launch-phase benefits. Merchants who opt into the program will benefit from:
As the global arm of Meituan, Keeta harnesses the operational scale and technological depth of one of the world's largest food delivery platforms. Meituan's infrastructure supports over 150 million peak daily orders and more than 770 million global users, positioning Keeta to bring a proven and globally successful model to high-growth markets. Through this program, Keeta is offering a limited-time opportunity for early merchants and partners to gain a competitive edge and grow alongside one of the world's fastest-scaling delivery brands. Founding Partners in Kuwait will enjoy a comprehensive package of exclusive launch-phase benefits. Merchants who opt into the program will benefit from:
-
Lower Commission for Easy Entry: Enjoy significantly reduced commission rates during the initial launch period. This makes it easier to scale and attract new customers from day one.
Massive Visibility in Launch Campaigns: Early joiners will be featured prominently in Keeta's nationwide launch marketing, driving meaningful exposure and early traction.
Zero In-App Advertising Spend: Keeta's organic traffic distribution engine ensures that vendors are discoverable without needing to spend on ads. This levels the playing field for all.
No Monthly Service Fees (Limited Time): To minimize upfront costs, Keeta will waive monthly service fees for Founding Partners during the initial phase. This enables partners to reinvest in growth and customer experience.
-
Exclusive Partnership Offers: Logistics providers who partner early will gain access to exclusive partnership terms and launch-phase support.
Minimum Income Guarantee: Keeta will offer a monthly minimum income guarantee during the launch phase. By meeting baseline delivery and service metrics, partners can secure guaranteed earnings and reduce financial uncertainty as the market ramps up.
Courier Recruitment Incentives: Partners will receive substantial cash rewards for each rider they successfully recruit. This significantly lowers the cost of building courier fleets.
City Launch Courier Incentives: Couriers who join early will be eligible for cumulative order completion bonuses for up to four months, making delivery earnings more attractive and rewarding during the ramp-up period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment