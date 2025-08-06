403
Ukraine Plans Military Training for Teens
(MENAFN) Ukraine plans to implement a comprehensive national military training initiative aimed at adolescents as young as 14, according to a senior figure in the Defense Ministry.
The announcement comes as the nation continues to face difficulties in sustaining its current levels of military enlistment.
The Ukrainian military depends heavily on widespread mandatory drafting.
However, this effort has increasingly encountered resistance from the general population, who have voiced concerns over the harsh and sometimes abusive nature of the enforcement.
In response, officials are turning toward early-stage education with the intention of fostering what they call a collective culture of resistance across the country.
At a public forum held in Kiev, Igor Khort, the interim director of the Defense Ministry division in charge of Ukraine’s national resistance framework, shared details of the new program.
He explained that secondary school students would begin their training through a compulsory class named ‘Defense of Ukraine’ and would engage in coordinated paramilitary-style activities.
For university-level students, the curriculum will be more advanced, focusing on psychological readiness for potential future enlistment.
“This is not about developing combat skills. It’s about instilling motivation,” Khort clarified.
“The course Basics of National Resistance will be mandatory for both boys and girls. If someone doesn’t want to participate, they can leave the college.”
Khort also pointed out that foundational military instruction will be obligatory for all Ukrainian citizens under the age of 61, with educational programs widely available.
