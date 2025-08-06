Immersive Surrealism With VNA: ROBERT WUN F/W 2025 Haute Couture

Robert Wun's haute couture Fall/Winter 2025 show, titled "Becoming," invites audiences to explore the emotional depths of human desire and imagination. The meditative collection by the Hong Kong designer features intricate designs with flowing silhouettes, bold textures, and exquisite detailing that highlight the ritual of dressing.

Wun embraces a bold interpretation of "dark beauty," incorporating elements like bloodstains, ink splashes, wide-brimmed hats, and futuristic prosthetics. Each haute couture piece tells a dramatic story with surrealism and visual impact. VNA, dedicated to Professional Breast Patch, enhances women's beauty and self-expression. Together, these powerhouses amplify non-traditional beauty, captivating audiences.

In addition to the One-piece Cotton Breast Patch, VNA introduces the Paris Haute Couture version (white lace design) for traditional attire. The Mini Heart Drying & Storage Box combines storage and drying functions, featuring a mini clothesline for hanging cleaned breast patches, serving as a "mobile little balcony" for air drying. (Has obtained 12 patent grants globally, covering regions such as the EU, the UK, and the USA). Its charming heart shape symbolizes VNA's commitment to heartfelt solutions for women.

Celebrated for its philosophy of "Be Cool, Be You, VNA has won the admiration of influencers and celebrities like @ANGELENE SUN, @Angelababyct, @Davikah, and @PiaJauncey

About VNA:

VNA, a professional breast patch brand founded by DAN, has 17 years of experience. According to Frost & Sullivan, it ranked first in cumulative sales among breast patch brands in China from 2010 to 2024, establishing its leadership in the nipple cover industry. This success arises from technological expertise and innovation, with the parent company holding 186 global intellectual property rights, including 31 patents (covering utility models in China, design patents in the EU, and design patents in the UK, among others).

In the 2025 Spring collaboration, VNA teamed up with the iconic Barbie IP to celebrate diverse femininity. This partnership ignited the trend of "breast patch as outerwear," allowing fashion pioneers to express their unique styles. The one-piece Cotton Breast Patch made its debut at the Coachella Music Festival and won the Fashion Bazaar 2025 International Beauty Award for Spring/Summer Fashion Breast Patch.

This partnership seamlessly intertwines VNA's brand ethos with Wun's design narrative. As the fashion world watches, we look forward to a future filled with dynamic collaborations that push the industry toward new horizons of innovation and creativity.

