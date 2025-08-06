Atlas Systems Partners With Sondermind To Automate Provider-Payer Data Exchange

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Atlas Systems' FHIR-compatible platform for healthcare provider data exchange - PRIME- is an AI-enabled powerful engine that works with health systems and payers alike to meet constantly evolving data needs and takes away the burden of data updating. PRIMEstreamlines end-to-end provider lifecycle management , covering onboarding, data validation, ongoing monitoring, credentialing, roster reconciliation, and mock audits.

Atlas Systems' PPC will enable SonderMind to consolidate data for payers into a single, user-friendly Provider Data Management Engine and platform. Through the interoperable PRIME® platform, health plans can be updated in real time, assuring accuracy and saving time for everyone involved.

Speaking on the client engagement, Venugopala Chalamala, Founder & CEO, Atlas Systems, said, "Over the last two decades, our focus has remained on bringing technology solutions to streamline healthcare operations with a slew of products tailored for providers, payers and health systems. Atlas Systems' AI-powered, automated payer data sync enables faster payments and compliance, reducing administrative overhead, saving time and lowering claim denials - thus optimizing healthcare operations. We are excited to be partnering with SonderMind to help ensure that data is accurate, compliant and easily managed."

As a company which combines technology and human connection, SonderMind has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to streamline its operations. SonderMind currently delivers in-person and virtual therapy in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and psychiatry in 27 states. SonderMind's 13,000+ providers deliver high-quality care, while accepting national, local, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and VHA insurance plans.

About Atlas Systems:

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to healthcare, life sciences and allied industries. With three core offerings- PRIME® , ComplyScore® , and AInfinity -Atlas enhances provider lifecycle management, cybersecurity and third-party risk management, compliance, data and AI services for healthcare organizations. With 20+ years of expertise, Atlas provides scalable and compliant IT solutions, seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems to enhance workflows, efficiency, and overall business outcomes. For more details, visit:

About SonderMind:

At SonderMind, we believe everyone deserves one personalized, connected, and effective mental health destination to take care of their mental health and well-being at any stage of life. SonderMind care encompasses everything from therapy and medication management to meditation and mindfulness exercises. Our clinicians leverage our digital tools and research to deliver increasingly high-quality care and to develop thriving practices. Combining technology and human connection, SonderMind drives better outcomes through our comprehensive approach. Learn more about SonderMind at sondermind or download the mobile app, available on iOS and Android .

