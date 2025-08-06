Netgain Launches CPA Cloud Essentials - A Turnkey Azure Solution Tailored For Growth-Minded CPA Firms

New Fully Managed Offering Addresses Critical IT Challenges and Positions Firms to Accelerate AI-led Innovation

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC , a leading provider of managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity solutions, announced CPA Cloud Essentials , a fully managed, Azure-powered IT service designed specifically for accounting firms. CPA Cloud Essentials provides secure, high-performance access to critical accounting applications, integrated cybersecurity protection and 24/7 end-user support - all delivered in a predictable per-user subscription model. This comprehensive service equips firms with a secure, future-ready technology foundation, positioning them to maximize the benefits of emerging innovations like AI and automation.

CPA firms are increasingly challenged by the limitations of legacy applications that are not fully optimized for the cloud, escalating cybersecurity threats and the complexities of supporting remote and offshore staff – all of which strain limited internal IT resources. Traditional generalist IT providers frequently lack the specialized accounting expertise, proactive support capabilities or automation required to effectively manage firms' peak seasonal demands.

Azure-Powered IT Service for Secure, Efficient Operations and Future Innovation

"CPA Cloud Essentials directly addresses the unique needs of accounting firms by delivering a turnkey, Azure-based IT solution that builds on our extensive experience in serving the accounting profession," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain Technology. "Our solution ensures reliable application performance, robust cybersecurity and effortless scalability during peak workloads, offering accounting firms a future-ready digital foundation geared to enhance productivity and leverage the benefits of emerging technologies like AI."

Delivered as a bundled, per-user subscription, CPA Cloud Essentials eliminates the need for firms to piece together multiple tools or overextend small IT teams. By combining Azure Virtual Desktop, advanced security and accounting-aware support in one managed service, firms can stay focused on client work rather than troubleshooting technology.

Key CPA Cloud Essentials Features:



Azure Virtual Desktop for secure access to accounting software from anywhere



24/7 global help desk staffed by professionals who understand tax season and accounting applications



Application support for key accounting applications like CCH Axcess, QuickBooks and UltraTax CS



Endpoint protection with built-in policy enforcement and centralized device management



Firewall management and network security for office and remote environments



Advanced threat detection with Nexus 360 XDRTM , providing 24/7 monitoring and incident response to cyber threats

Flexible scaling to support seasonal staff, offshore teams and firm growth

The service flexes during peak periods and scales back when demand slows, helping firms manage costs while staying secure and productive year-round. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit netgaincloud/contact .

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and harnessing the full potential of technology to deliver an exceptional end-user experience. Learn more at Netgaincloud .

