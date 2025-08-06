403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s ex-head of parliament gets appointed as new secretary of SNSC
(MENAFN) Ali Larijani, a former head of Iran’s parliament, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), according to reports.
His appointment was made official through a decree issued by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also presides over the council.
Larijani previously served as speaker of the Iranian parliament from 2008 until 2020. He is currently a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and has held a seat on the Expediency Discernment Council since 2020.
He replaces Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who had held the position since May 2023. Reports have indicated that Ahmadian “will possibly become responsible for pursuing a number of Iran's special and strategic cases.”
This leadership change follows the recent approval by the SNSC of a new defense council, which will oversee centralized evaluations of the nation’s defense strategies and efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.
His appointment was made official through a decree issued by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also presides over the council.
Larijani previously served as speaker of the Iranian parliament from 2008 until 2020. He is currently a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and has held a seat on the Expediency Discernment Council since 2020.
He replaces Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who had held the position since May 2023. Reports have indicated that Ahmadian “will possibly become responsible for pursuing a number of Iran's special and strategic cases.”
This leadership change follows the recent approval by the SNSC of a new defense council, which will oversee centralized evaluations of the nation’s defense strategies and efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment