Iran’s ex-head of parliament gets appointed as new secretary of SNSC

2025-08-06 08:43:11
(MENAFN) Ali Larijani, a former head of Iran’s parliament, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), according to reports.

His appointment was made official through a decree issued by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also presides over the council.

Larijani previously served as speaker of the Iranian parliament from 2008 until 2020. He is currently a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and has held a seat on the Expediency Discernment Council since 2020.

He replaces Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who had held the position since May 2023. Reports have indicated that Ahmadian “will possibly become responsible for pursuing a number of Iran's special and strategic cases.”

This leadership change follows the recent approval by the SNSC of a new defense council, which will oversee centralized evaluations of the nation’s defense strategies and efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces.

