403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran carries out execution of one mossed spy, other linked to IS
(MENAFN) Iran has carried out the execution of two individuals, one accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad and the other linked to the Islamic State (IS), for actions deemed threatening to national security.
The two men—identified as Rouzbeh Vadi and Mehdi Asgharzadeh—were executed following full legal proceedings and confirmation of their sentences by Iran’s Supreme Court, according to reports from the judiciary.
Vadi, accused of collaborating with Mossad, was reportedly employed at a “critical and sensitive” Iranian institution where he had access to information considered highly valuable to foreign intelligence services. He was allegedly recruited by a Mossad agent through online communication platforms after undergoing several assessment stages. According to the report, Vadi supplied intelligence related to an Iranian nuclear scientist who was assassinated in a recent Israeli operation.
Meanwhile, Asgharzadeh was described as having undergone training with the IS group in both Iraq and Syria. He allegedly intended to launch attacks within Iran, targeting religious sites in particular. However, intelligence authorities apprehended him before he could carry out any such operations, the report stated.
The two men—identified as Rouzbeh Vadi and Mehdi Asgharzadeh—were executed following full legal proceedings and confirmation of their sentences by Iran’s Supreme Court, according to reports from the judiciary.
Vadi, accused of collaborating with Mossad, was reportedly employed at a “critical and sensitive” Iranian institution where he had access to information considered highly valuable to foreign intelligence services. He was allegedly recruited by a Mossad agent through online communication platforms after undergoing several assessment stages. According to the report, Vadi supplied intelligence related to an Iranian nuclear scientist who was assassinated in a recent Israeli operation.
Meanwhile, Asgharzadeh was described as having undergone training with the IS group in both Iraq and Syria. He allegedly intended to launch attacks within Iran, targeting religious sites in particular. However, intelligence authorities apprehended him before he could carry out any such operations, the report stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment