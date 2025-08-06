Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran carries out execution of one mossed spy, other linked to IS

2025-08-06 08:32:29
(MENAFN) Iran has carried out the execution of two individuals, one accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad and the other linked to the Islamic State (IS), for actions deemed threatening to national security.

The two men—identified as Rouzbeh Vadi and Mehdi Asgharzadeh—were executed following full legal proceedings and confirmation of their sentences by Iran’s Supreme Court, according to reports from the judiciary.

Vadi, accused of collaborating with Mossad, was reportedly employed at a “critical and sensitive” Iranian institution where he had access to information considered highly valuable to foreign intelligence services. He was allegedly recruited by a Mossad agent through online communication platforms after undergoing several assessment stages. According to the report, Vadi supplied intelligence related to an Iranian nuclear scientist who was assassinated in a recent Israeli operation.

Meanwhile, Asgharzadeh was described as having undergone training with the IS group in both Iraq and Syria. He allegedly intended to launch attacks within Iran, targeting religious sites in particular. However, intelligence authorities apprehended him before he could carry out any such operations, the report stated.

