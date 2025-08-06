Revance Announces Launch Of New Panoxyl® Acne Gel Wash And Daytime Invisible Patches

MENAFN - PR Newswire)features a gentle, fragrance-free, gel-to-foam formula with 2% salicylic acid that deeply cleanses pores, removes excess oil and dirt, and helps reduce acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. Designed to leave skin feeling clean, nourished, and soothed, the formula is infused with antioxidant-rich Green Tea Extract to rejuvenate the appearance of skin, Betaine to help replenish the moisture barrier, and a calming blend of Zinc PCA, Allantoin, Blue Algae, and Aloe to reduce the look of redness and boost hydration.

Joining PanOxyl's expanding blemish patch collection, the Daytime Invisible Patches are ultra-clear and discreet, making them ideal for daily wear on bare skin or even under makeup. These salicylic acid-infused patches work to exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog pores, and absorb impurities, while calming ingredients like Centella Asiatica and Green Tea Extract help soothe and support healing. Each box includes 40 patches in two sizes to treat a variety of blemishes.

"We're proud to introduce two powerful new products that reflect our commitment to providing trusted, dermatologist-recommended acne care," said Steve Gallopo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Skincare. "As the leader in benzoyl peroxide acne care, it is our goal to bring innovative treatment options across all OTC monographed acne molecules."

"Salicylic acid is a trusted ingredient for treating and preventing acne because of its ability to exfoliate and reduce inflammation," said Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "What's exciting about PanOxyl's new Acne Gel Wash and Daytime Invisible Patches is that they deliver gentle ingredients in well-formulated products that fit seamlessly into a daily routine. Whether you're dealing with the occasional breakout or managing persistent acne, PanOxyl is there to support your skin."

These new additions strengthen PanOxyl's growing lineup of salicylic acid products, which also includes the Clarifying Exfoliant and the Acne Banishing Body Spray, recently named the #1 Best Selling Acne Spray.1 Alongside its benzoyl peroxide best-sellers, PanOxyl now offers a more complete acne care regimen for a range of skin types and concerns.

The PanOxyl Acne Gel Wash and Daytime Invisible Patches are now available on Amazon. For more information, visit .

1 Revance calculation based on data reported by Circana database in the Acne Spray category for the 52-week period ending 2/23/2025. Copyright @2025 Circana, LLC.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne products in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 50 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit .

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance, RevanceAesthetics, CrownLaboratories, and CrownAesthetics. Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

