Blue Shield Of California Launches First-In-The-Nation Digital Experience To Improve Medication Choice And Transparency

As the first health plan in the country to offer these real-time notifications, Blue Shield is building on its commitment to a more transparent and affordable healthcare system. Blue Shield sends the same drug cost and alternatives information to clinicians when they are e-prescribing, helping facilitate their conversations with members as they make informed medication decisions, including selection of the most affordable options.

"I'm proud that we are removing the guesswork for patients when it comes to drug costs," said Jigar Shah, chief marketing and strategy officer at Blue Shield of California. "With this new digital experience, we are bringing transparency straight to our members' fingertips so they can view and discuss their medication and price options with their provider. This is another important step toward a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable."

In recent years, Blue Shield has launched a number of products and enhancements aimed at easing the healthcare experience for members, including simple online appointment booking powered by Zocdoc, and Virtual Blue - a benefit plan that integrates high-quality primary care, specialist care, behavioral health and mental health support in a virtual-forward care model. Today's announcement builds on the health plan's efforts to engage and support members along their care journeys with tools that are accessible on their everyday devices.

"For too long, patients have found themselves in line at the pharmacy counter not knowing what new prescriptions will cost, whether lower-cost alternatives are available, or if there are other coverage issues," said Edward Fotsch, chief executive officer at Gemini Health. "We are very excited to continue our collaboration with Blue Shield in this new opportunity to deliver price transparency and choice for their members."

Prescription drug affordability remains a top priority at Blue Shield. In 2018, the nonprofit health plan announced its collaboration with Gemini Health to give healthcare providers instant access to lower-cost, alternative medication options for patients. Since 2022 alone, these efforts have generated more than $100 million in savings through informed provider decisions about prescription drug coverage and prices for their Blue Shield patients.

As part of its Pharmacy Care Reimagined initiative , Blue Shield announced a first-of-its-kind pharmacy management model in 2023, focused on medication cost transparency. This new model successfully went live on January 1 of this year and is already providing members with more transparent and sustainably affordable prescription drug services.

The Price Check My Rx real-time alert feature is available to members who have the Blue Shield of California mobile app downloaded and push notifications turned on. Physicians in Blue Shield's network have access to the same information which prompts them to choose a lower-cost alternative when prescribing medications for their patients.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit href="" target="_blank" blueshieldc . Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Gemini Health

Gemini Health LLC delivers Drug Cost Transparency Services for providers, pharmacists, care managers and health plan members to reduce prescription drug and related administrative costs. Gemini's suite of patented Drug-Cost Transparency Services cover new and existing medications and deliver decision support for busy providers and pharmacists as well as patients integrated into their existing workflows. Information delivered includes actual patient-specific costs of drugs, lower-cost clinically equivalent alternative drugs and lower-cost pharmacies. The alternatives and costs are based upon the patient-specific pharmacy benefit and related health plan coverage details. Gemini serves providers and payer partners and their members, with a focus on Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. For more information, reach out to Joe Bisson at 443-277-5218.