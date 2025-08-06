Speedbuilder Systems Recognized As Top P&C Tech Provider By Insurance CIO Outlook Magazine
The company's flagship BindExpress platform is intentionally crafted for agility, enabling real-time adaptation in an industry where speed, flexibility and trust are paramount. The award arrives as the insurance industry faces one of its most transformative moments ever, shaped by a new paradigm of remote workers, market volatility, regulatory flux and the fast march of AI.
With 24 years of deep P&C expertise, SpeedBuilder combines technical precision with interoperability from quote to claim, equipping insurers with tools to innovate, scale efficiently and thrive amid constant change.
BindExpress, which has harnessed low-code architecture since 2008 – long before the term even existed – offers thousands of configuration options and open APIs for integration. It adapts to each organization's unique needs without commanding deep coding expertise or technical bottlenecks. And, backed by its experience, SpeedBuilder has built a long-standing relationship with clients – some of whom have remained with the company for over two decades.
About SpeedBuilder Systems
SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. ( ) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small-to-medium sized P&C insurance carriers and MGA's. The BindExpress Suite ® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, automated workflow, claims, and document generation.
CONTACT: Amy Gillespie, [email protected]
SOURCE SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
