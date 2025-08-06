Bangladesh ICT Frames Charges Against 30 In Abu Sayed Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Wednesday formally framed charges against 30 individuals accused in the murder of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, during the last year's Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury along with two other members, issued the order.

Out of the 30 accused, 24 remain cleared out and as they have failed to appear before the court despite public notices published in two newspapers, the tribunal decided that the trial will proceed in their absence.

Four state defence lawyers have been appointed at government expense to represent them, with each lawyer assigned to six of the absconding accused.

Bangladesh's leading daily 'Dhaka Tribune' reported that, among the six arrested, two individuals have not yet arranged legal representation. The tribunal has sought clarification regarding their legal counsel.

On July 30, the ICT issued arrest warrants for 26 people, including the university's former Vice Chancellor Hasibur Rashid.

Reports suggest that the four accused, including former proctor of the university, Shariful Islam, former assistant sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain, police constable Sujan Chandra Roy, and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury, were in custody over alleged involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, on July 22, state defence lawyers were officially appointed for the absconding accused, including a former Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University and the former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Previously, on July 13, the tribunal ordered the production of two individuals, Russell and Parvez, who were arrested in a related case. Arrest warrants had already been issued for the absconding suspects on June 30, the same day the tribunal took the charges into cognizance.

Earlier, on June 24, the tribunal's investigation agency submitted its probe report to the prosecution in connection with Abu Sayed's killing.

Abu Sayed was the first student killed by police gunfire in Rangpur on July 16, 2024, at Park Mor near Begum Rokeya University amid violent student demonstrations demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs in Bangladesh.

Sayed's elder brother, Ramzan Ali, filed the complaint with the ICT's prosecution wing, pressing charges against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others over his brother's death.