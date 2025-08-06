Altamira Gold Cross-Trading Commences On The United States OTCQB Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) -("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB® ("OTCQB Market") in New York, United States of America, under the symbol EQTRF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ALTA.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"Listing on the OTCQB is a key step in making Altamira more visible and accessible to U.S. investors," said Michael Bennett, President and CEO. "As we continue advancing our Cajueiro Gold District in Brazil, this listing gives us a platform to reach a broader investor base and improve liquidity, which are both important as we work to unlock the value of our porphyry gold targets within the district."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on .

Grant of Stock Options

Altamira also announces that it has granted 7,375,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.10 per common share. The stock options are exercisable for five years and are subject to vesting over 12 months. The options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt, an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold*. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. The central area comprises NI 43-101 resources of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold for a total of 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 515,000oz in the Inferred Resource category. In addition, the Maria Bonita gold deposit comprises additional open-pit Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t for a total of 357,800oz, and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t for a total of 362,400oz.

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and potential scalability. With two independently established mineral resources, a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its extensive land package.

* Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton,Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,