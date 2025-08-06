403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish long-range air defense missile concludes serial production acceptance examinations
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s domestically developed long-range air defense missile system, Siper, has successfully completed its serial production acceptance tests, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, according to Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün.
Sharing the news on the NeXT Sosyal platform, Görgün stated that Siper, which plays a crucial role in high-altitude air defense, has secured its position in the national arsenal following these successful trials. He emphasized that this achievement is a major milestone in Türkiye’s multi-layered air defense strategy.
Highlighting the continued development of the “Steel Dome”—Türkiye’s integrated low-, medium-, and high-altitude defense network—Görgün noted that Siper stands out as a vital security asset thanks to its range, precision, and effectiveness against diverse aerial threats.
“Our aim is to build a fully national and domestic air defense system capable of countering all threats without any blind spots,” he said, praising the dedication of Turkish engineers, institutional collaboration, and public support.
Görgün concluded with a strong message of confidence: “The Sky Homeland is now safer. Türkiye’s deterrent power is rising. The future is in more secure hands.”
Siper is a core component of Türkiye’s Steel Dome initiative, which incorporates technologies to counter threats from drones to high-altitude missiles.
Sharing the news on the NeXT Sosyal platform, Görgün stated that Siper, which plays a crucial role in high-altitude air defense, has secured its position in the national arsenal following these successful trials. He emphasized that this achievement is a major milestone in Türkiye’s multi-layered air defense strategy.
Highlighting the continued development of the “Steel Dome”—Türkiye’s integrated low-, medium-, and high-altitude defense network—Görgün noted that Siper stands out as a vital security asset thanks to its range, precision, and effectiveness against diverse aerial threats.
“Our aim is to build a fully national and domestic air defense system capable of countering all threats without any blind spots,” he said, praising the dedication of Turkish engineers, institutional collaboration, and public support.
Görgün concluded with a strong message of confidence: “The Sky Homeland is now safer. Türkiye’s deterrent power is rising. The future is in more secure hands.”
Siper is a core component of Türkiye’s Steel Dome initiative, which incorporates technologies to counter threats from drones to high-altitude missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment