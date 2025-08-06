Jerash Governor Vows Zero Tolerance For Festive Firing During Tawjihi Celebrations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- Jerash Governor Malik Khreisat stressed that there will be zero tolerance toward those engaging in festive firing or committing other violations, pledging strict measures to protect lives and property during the announcement of Tawjihi (General Secondary Education) results.Khreisat told Petra that an operations room has been set up at the governorate headquarters to receive complaints and reports related to festive firing or celebratory convoys obstructing traffic.He said that anyone caught firing a weapon or leaning out of a vehicle window will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal action. Full coordination is underway with the Jerash Police Directorate to monitor and track violators and illegal convoys, with firm administrative measures to be taken against them.Khreisat urged families to celebrate lawfully and responsibly, avoiding festive firing and disruptive multi-vehicle convoys. He added that a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared to prevent congestion and address violations, including deploying plainclothes traffic officers to detect illegal behavior.He confirmed that the authorities will track the sources of gunfire and have published dedicated phone numbers for reporting incidents, which will be handled confidentially and promptly.