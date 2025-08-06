403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jerash Governor Vows Zero Tolerance For Festive Firing During Tawjihi Celebrations
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerash, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- Jerash Governor Malik Khreisat stressed that there will be zero tolerance toward those engaging in festive firing or committing other violations, pledging strict measures to protect lives and property during the announcement of Tawjihi (General Secondary Education) results.
Khreisat told Petra that an operations room has been set up at the governorate headquarters to receive complaints and reports related to festive firing or celebratory convoys obstructing traffic.
He said that anyone caught firing a weapon or leaning out of a vehicle window will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal action. Full coordination is underway with the Jerash Police Directorate to monitor and track violators and illegal convoys, with firm administrative measures to be taken against them.
Khreisat urged families to celebrate lawfully and responsibly, avoiding festive firing and disruptive multi-vehicle convoys. He added that a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared to prevent congestion and address violations, including deploying plainclothes traffic officers to detect illegal behavior.
He confirmed that the authorities will track the sources of gunfire and have published dedicated phone numbers for reporting incidents, which will be handled confidentially and promptly.
Jerash, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- Jerash Governor Malik Khreisat stressed that there will be zero tolerance toward those engaging in festive firing or committing other violations, pledging strict measures to protect lives and property during the announcement of Tawjihi (General Secondary Education) results.
Khreisat told Petra that an operations room has been set up at the governorate headquarters to receive complaints and reports related to festive firing or celebratory convoys obstructing traffic.
He said that anyone caught firing a weapon or leaning out of a vehicle window will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal action. Full coordination is underway with the Jerash Police Directorate to monitor and track violators and illegal convoys, with firm administrative measures to be taken against them.
Khreisat urged families to celebrate lawfully and responsibly, avoiding festive firing and disruptive multi-vehicle convoys. He added that a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared to prevent congestion and address violations, including deploying plainclothes traffic officers to detect illegal behavior.
He confirmed that the authorities will track the sources of gunfire and have published dedicated phone numbers for reporting incidents, which will be handled confidentially and promptly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment