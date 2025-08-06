Tristar Gold Announces Commencement Of Civil Public Action Regarding Environmental Licence For Castelo Do Sonhos Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) -(the "Company" or "TriStar") has been advised that on July 30, 2025, the Federal Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") of Brazil filed a Civil Public Action before the Federal Court of Pará against the State Environmental Secretariat of Pará ("SEMAS/PA") and Mineração Castelo dos Sonhos S.A. ("MCDS"), the wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary of the Company which holds the Castelo do Sonhos Project. The lawsuit seeks the suspension of the environmental licensing process for the Castelo de Sonhos Project until the environmental impact studies in respect of the Project are revised, an Indigenous component study is conducted, and a free, prior and informed consultation (FPIC) process is carried out with Indigenous communities from the Baú and Menkragnoti Territories. The MPF sought an immediate injunction suspending the environmental licence, however the Federal Judge hearing the injunction application noted that the MPF's investigations have been ongoing since 2019, and found that there was no urgency to the injunction application, and therefore deferred the analysis of the injunction request until after SEMAS/PA and MCDS have filed their defenses and the National Indigenous Foundation has submitted its clarifications. The Federal Judge also acknowledged the potential socioeconomic impacts of a suspension at this stage and emphasized the need to ensure due process, including the right to an effective defense. MCDS and SEMAS have 15 business days to file a defense against the injunction application, following which the Judge will decide on the appropriate path forward.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "TriStar remains confident that, upon submission of its defense, it will demonstrate that there are no irregularities in the environmental licensing process of the Castelo de Sonhos Project, which is in alignment with SEMAS/PA's position."

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil.

