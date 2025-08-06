Tristar Gold Announces Commencement Of Civil Public Action Regarding Environmental Licence For Castelo Do Sonhos Project
Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "TriStar remains confident that, upon submission of its defense, it will demonstrate that there are no irregularities in the environmental licensing process of the Castelo de Sonhos Project, which is in alignment with SEMAS/PA's position."
About TriStar
TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF . Further information is available at .
On behalf of the board of directors of the company:
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
