Himalayan landslide murders 4 in n-India, leaves fifty others missing

2025-08-06 06:40:34
(MENAFN) At least four people have died and around 50 others are missing following a massive landslide and flash floods in a village in northern India’s Himalayan region.

The disaster struck Dharali village in the state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, local media India Today reported. In response, authorities quickly deployed the Indian Army to carry out rescue efforts.

The army described the event as a sudden surge of debris and water flooding through the settlement. Troops were promptly dispatched to the site to assess damage and conduct rescue operations.

Television footage captured floodwaters sweeping away homes and roads in the affected area.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed a cloudburst had occurred and stated he is in ongoing contact with senior officials as the situation is carefully monitored.

