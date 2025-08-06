403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Himalayan landslide murders 4 in n-India, leaves fifty others missing
(MENAFN) At least four people have died and around 50 others are missing following a massive landslide and flash floods in a village in northern India’s Himalayan region.
The disaster struck Dharali village in the state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, local media India Today reported. In response, authorities quickly deployed the Indian Army to carry out rescue efforts.
The army described the event as a sudden surge of debris and water flooding through the settlement. Troops were promptly dispatched to the site to assess damage and conduct rescue operations.
Television footage captured floodwaters sweeping away homes and roads in the affected area.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed a cloudburst had occurred and stated he is in ongoing contact with senior officials as the situation is carefully monitored.
The disaster struck Dharali village in the state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, local media India Today reported. In response, authorities quickly deployed the Indian Army to carry out rescue efforts.
The army described the event as a sudden surge of debris and water flooding through the settlement. Troops were promptly dispatched to the site to assess damage and conduct rescue operations.
Television footage captured floodwaters sweeping away homes and roads in the affected area.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed a cloudburst had occurred and stated he is in ongoing contact with senior officials as the situation is carefully monitored.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment