UN reports hundreds of assistance trucks needed on daily basis to end famine in Gaza
(MENAFN) UN OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is so severe that hundreds of aid trucks must be allowed entry every single day—and likely for months or even years—just to meet the basic needs of the population.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Laerke stressed the sheer scale of the crisis: “We need hundreds and hundreds of trucks—not just daily or weekly, but consistently for a long time.” He expressed frustration over the minimal aid currently reaching Gaza, saying it’s disproportionate to the extreme suffering on the ground, where people are dying daily.
Laerke also emphasized that humanitarian aid alone is not enough and urged for commercial goods to be allowed in as well. “Thousands of tons of aid—already funded by donors—are stuck just outside Gaza,” he said. “This aid is meant to be delivered free to those in need, but we lack the access to do so.”
Gaza is experiencing a worsening humanitarian disaster under Israel’s blockade and ongoing military campaign. Hunger is widespread, especially among children, and essential supplies like food, water, medicine, and hygiene items are critically low. Aid agencies and international observers have accused Israel of deliberately using deprivation as a tactic in the conflict.
Israel’s military operations have destroyed nearly 90% of civilian infrastructure, with continued strikes on areas where displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. Around 2 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced—many multiple times—forced to survive in overcrowded schools or makeshift shelters with limited sanitation and growing outbreaks of disease.
Despite their displacement, civilians remain under threat, as Israeli airstrikes continue to target tents and shelters daily. Since the offensive began on October 7, 2023, more than 60,933 Palestinians have been killed and 150,027 injured.
