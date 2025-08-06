Raksha Bandhan 2025: Is It On 8Th Or 9Th August? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhrat, Rituals

Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on August 9. Celebrated with great devotion, it honours the sacred bond between siblings through rituals performed during an auspicious muhurat

Raksha Bandhan this year falls on Saturday, August 9. As per Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat this year will begin at 2.12 PM on August 8 and will end at 1.24 PM on August 9. The most auspicious time is the Aparahna period.

No Bhadra Dosha This Year

According to astrologers cited by media sources, Bhadra, considered inauspicious for performing Rakhi rituals, will not influence the day of Raksha Bandhan in 2025. Bhadra ends at 1:52 PM on August 9, ensuring that the daytime hours remain unaffected. Panchak, another inauspicious phase, starts only at 2:11 AM on August 10, further affirming that Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated on August 9 without astrological concerns.

Cultural and Emotional Significance

The term Raksha Bandhan translates to "the bond of protection." Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow lifelong protection. The festival draws inspiration from mythological stories, including those of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, and Yama and Yamuna, underlining its spiritual roots. Today, Raksha Bandhan has expanded beyond sibling ties to become a broader celebration of love, trust, and solidarity - with people tying rakhis to friends, protectors, and loved ones regardless of gender or blood relation.