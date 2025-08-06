403
Brazil's Leader Lula promises to battle US tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Tuesday that Brazil will pursue all available avenues, including filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), to challenge new U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods.
Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Lula declared, “In 2025, we will use every possible means, starting with the WTO, to defend our national interests.” He noted that Brazil had already begun efforts to boost foreign trade and support domestic industries prior to the upcoming U.S. presidential transition.
Lula said he would not contact U.S. President Donald Trump directly over the tariff issue, citing Trump's reluctance to engage. However, he plans to extend an invitation for Trump to attend COP30, the UN climate summit scheduled for November in Belem, Para. “I’ll call Trump to invite him and hear his views on climate. If he doesn’t come, it won’t be for lack of courtesy, friendliness, or democracy,” Lula remarked.
The new U.S. tariffs, which take effect Friday, will impose a 50% duty on Brazilian imports. Lula expressed openness to negotiations but insisted that any talks must be conducted respectfully and on equal footing, reaffirming his stance on defending Brazil’s sovereignty.
Tensions between the two countries have grown, especially after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes due to his role in investigating an alleged coup attempt tied to former President Jair Bolsonaro.
