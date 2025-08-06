403
Former first lady of S. Korea issues apology with start of criminal investigation
(MENAFN) Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea, publicly apologized on Wednesday as she faced questioning from a special prosecutor over multiple criminal allegations, according to reports.
Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol—who is currently incarcerated—is being investigated for alleged stock manipulation, interference in elections, and accepting gifts in return for political favors.
"I am truly sorry that a nobody like me has caused concern to the people," Kim said. "I will come out after faithfully undergoing the investigation."
Her appearance marks a significant moment in the country’s history, as she becomes the first spouse of a current or former South Korean president to be publicly identified as a criminal suspect.
On the same day, a team led by Special Counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon conducted a raid on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The search is part of an inquiry into allegations that former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup was allowed to leave the country to avoid a separate investigation.
Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding Lee’s sudden appointment as ambassador to Australia on March 4, 2024. At the time, he was under scrutiny by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials over alleged government interference in the probe into the 2023 death of a Marine.
