China Uncovers 200-Million-Year-Old Sauropodomorph Dinosaur

2025-08-06 05:18:08
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists in China have identified a new group of dinosaurs in southwest Yunnan province, representing the earliest sauropodomorph ever found in East Asia, according to media on Wednesday.

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed that the newly identified dinosaur assemblage dates back to the Lower Jurassic period and was uncovered in Wuding county in 2020.

Researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, the Geological Museum of China, Yunnan University, and the local natural resources bureau dedicated five years to examining the fossils. They named the species Wudingloong.

The Wudingloong fossils include well-preserved skull fragments, cervical and dorsal vertebrae, and forelimb bones. Analysis indicates this species is the earliest branching and the oldest stratigraphic sauropodomorph dinosaur found in East Asia.

Dating to the earliest phase of the Early Jurassic, roughly 200 million years ago, this dinosaur adds significant insight into the region’s prehistoric biodiversity.

Compared to other sauropodomorphs from the area, Wudingloong was smaller and likely moved on two legs.

