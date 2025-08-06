403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Uncovers 200-Million-Year-Old Sauropodomorph Dinosaur
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists in China have identified a new group of dinosaurs in southwest Yunnan province, representing the earliest sauropodomorph ever found in East Asia, according to media on Wednesday.
A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed that the newly identified dinosaur assemblage dates back to the Lower Jurassic period and was uncovered in Wuding county in 2020.
Researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, the Geological Museum of China, Yunnan University, and the local natural resources bureau dedicated five years to examining the fossils. They named the species Wudingloong.
The Wudingloong fossils include well-preserved skull fragments, cervical and dorsal vertebrae, and forelimb bones. Analysis indicates this species is the earliest branching and the oldest stratigraphic sauropodomorph dinosaur found in East Asia.
Dating to the earliest phase of the Early Jurassic, roughly 200 million years ago, this dinosaur adds significant insight into the region’s prehistoric biodiversity.
Compared to other sauropodomorphs from the area, Wudingloong was smaller and likely moved on two legs.
A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed that the newly identified dinosaur assemblage dates back to the Lower Jurassic period and was uncovered in Wuding county in 2020.
Researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, the Geological Museum of China, Yunnan University, and the local natural resources bureau dedicated five years to examining the fossils. They named the species Wudingloong.
The Wudingloong fossils include well-preserved skull fragments, cervical and dorsal vertebrae, and forelimb bones. Analysis indicates this species is the earliest branching and the oldest stratigraphic sauropodomorph dinosaur found in East Asia.
Dating to the earliest phase of the Early Jurassic, roughly 200 million years ago, this dinosaur adds significant insight into the region’s prehistoric biodiversity.
Compared to other sauropodomorphs from the area, Wudingloong was smaller and likely moved on two legs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment