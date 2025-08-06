Uganda: Parliament Mourns Rhoda Kalema, Pioneer Of Women's Emancipation

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Parliament has mourned the passing of Hon. Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, a trailblazer in Uganda's political history and a champion of women's rights, who passed away on 3 August 2025.

She was 96.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, while opening the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 5 August 2025 described Kalema as“a remarkable leader whose legacy will live after her demise.”

Hon. Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was one of the first two female members of the National Consultative Council (NCC), the third Parliament of Uganda, serving from 1979 to 1980, and later represented Kiboga district in the Constituent Assembly that drafted Uganda's 1995 Constitution.

“She served in several cabinet positions, notably as Minister of Culture and Community Development and Deputy Minister for Public Service. On behalf of Parliament and myself, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Kiboga, and all the women of Uganda,” Among said, before leading the House in a moment of silence.

AUDIO: Speaker Among

Hon. Christine Kaaya (NUP, Kiboga District) said the people of Kiboga had lost a mother, mentor and strategist.

“She was a woman activist who always offered guidance. When I was elected, she told me she would push for three more years and I thank God she lived to see them,” Kaaya said.

Hon. Gorreth Namugga (NUP, Mawogola South), speaking on behalf of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA), described Kalema as a commendable figure who served with distinction as a public servant, politician, and cultural leader in Buganda.

She urged Parliament to use the tribute sessions to highlight issues of human rights, including the pending bill on labour externalisation.

“As women, we have lost a hero. Her work in human rights should inspire us to pass legislation that protects migrant workers and vulnerable citizens,” Namugga said.

State Minister for Trade, David Bahati, said that government will release the official burial programme on Wednesday.

Speaker Among also directed the government to ensure that local leaders from Kiboga district are incorporated in all funeral arrangements.

Born in 1929, Kalema was the daughter of former Buganda Katikkiro Martin Luther Nsibirwa. She studied social work in the United Kingdom before returning to Uganda, where she rose to prominence in 1979 as a member of the NCC and went on to shape Uganda's democratic journey during turbulent times.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.