Nakhchivan Sees Growth In Unemployment And Health Insurance Contributions

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reported an increase in state contributions related to unemployment insurance and mandatory health insurance during the first seven months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The Service noted that a total of ₼2.7 million (approximately $1.59 million) was collected for unemployment insurance, while contributions to mandatory health insurance reached ₼18.1 million (around $10.65 million) between January and July.

Compared to the same period last year, these figures reflect a 6.7% increase in unemployment insurance payments and a 10.6% rise in health insurance contributions. The upward trend points to a strengthening labor market and improved compliance with Azerbaijan's social insurance regulations.

The increase in mandatory health insurance payments suggests expanding access to healthcare services, aligning with Azerbaijan's broader national strategy to provide universal coverage. Nakhchivan's performance in this area is seen as a reflection of both public engagement and efficient local governance.

Rising unemployment insurance contributions, meanwhile, ensure that the region's social protection mechanisms are better funded to handle future uncertainties in the job market.

Authorities view these developments as a positive signal for the region's socio-economic stability and long-term fiscal health.