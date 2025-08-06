Vivo V60 5G Launching On August 12: 7 Confirmed Details Revealed

Vivo has confirmed that its brand new, Zeiss-powered Vivo V60 5G mobile will launch on August 12, which is just a few days away. Key information regarding the smartphone, such as its design, CPU, and camera capabilities, has been made public by the brand ahead of its introduction. Here are 7 important phone details you might want to be aware of.

Camera Expectations

In contrast to the Vivo V50's dual-camera arrangement, the camera will have a triple camera. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, powered by Zeiss, will serve as the primary camera. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS will serve as the telephoto lens. A Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera will also be available. There will be a 50 MP Zeiss camera for selfies.

Processor

The Vivo V60 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 CPU, as opposed to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the Vivo V50. Vivo promises that this will increase CPU and GPU performance, as well as the gaming experience.

Battery

Vivo's 90 W fast-charging technology is anticipated to be supported by the phone's 6,500 mAh battery.

Dust and Water Resistance

The Vivo V60 will feature both IP68 and IP69 water resistant certifications. This means it can be buried in water as deep as 1.5 metres for 120 minutes.

Colours

It will be offered in three different colours: auspicious gold, moonlit blue, and mist grey. Furthermore, the camera design resembles the Vivo X200FE, which was released in July.

OS Features

Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, will be installed on the phone. Since the phone will come with Funtouch OS 15, the numerous rumours that Vivo would include Origin OS features have been shown to be untrue.

AI Features You Can Expect

AI capabilities like AI Captions will also be available on the V60. Along with features like AI Magic Move, it will support Google Gemini, including Google Gemini Live and related apps.