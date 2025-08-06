403
Israel Withdraws Embassy Staff from Greece
(MENAFN) Israel has removed its diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday in response to intensifying anti-Israel demonstrations in the country, according to local news sources.
This action followed a series of protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, as noted by a newspaper.
The publication highlighted that left-wing Greek activists are organizing a “March to Gaza” on August 10, though specific information about the event was not disclosed.
A declaration from the organizing group, cited by the newspaper, stated: “The Greek people will not remain silent in the face of the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza with the support and complicity of the West and the Greek government.”
Up to now, there have been no formal announcements from either Israeli or Greek officials about the current position or safety of embassy personnel.
Earlier the same day, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) harshly criticized comments made by Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz, who had raised alarm over pro-Palestinian graffiti seen in Athens.
In a strongly worded statement, the party declared: “The audacity of the Israeli Ambassador in Athens for his vile statements stems not only from the fact that he represents a murderous state, but also from the fact that the Greek government has evolved into a key advocate for Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, under the pretext of a strategic alliance with it.”
