Dubai Property: Nearly 500 New Units Launched Daily In 2025

The launch of new residential projects in Dubai continued unabated, with approximately 500 new units being launched daily in the first half of 2025, as developers rushed to take advantage of the strong market .

According to data released by Cavendish Maxwell, the number of new launches continued to rise in the first half of 2025, with approximately 325 new projects bringing over 87,900 residential units to the market, which amounts to nearly 490 units launched per day.

“This increase highlights the ongoing strength of Dubai's real estate sector , driven by strong end-user and investor demand. Supported by growing market confidence and increased capital inflows, developers are speeding up project rollouts to take advantage of favourable market conditions and maximise absorption while demand remains strong,” the real estate consultancy said in an analysis on Wednesday.

The property developers are trying to maintain the momentum of new project launches to cash in on strong demand. Many new players from India, Pakistan, Europe and other regions have entered the Dubai market in the past four years as the Dubai property market outperformed almost all the other major cities around the world. Even after the four-year rally, property prices in Dubai are still much cheaper than major cities such as London, New York, Monaco, Hong Kong, Tokyo and others.

Cavendish Maxwell said apartments continued to account for the largest share of new launches in January-June 2025, with 86 per cent, highlighting continued buyer interest in this segment.

While villas and townhouses - 5.3 per cent and 8.7 per cent, respectively - remain relevant for buyers seeking larger family-oriented homes, their share of new supply has declined slightly. Therefore, developers appear to be closely tracking market trends and adjusting their offerings to align with shifting buyer preferences.

Slippage in delivery

Data showed that around 17,300 residential units were completed in the first half of 2025, with nearly 42.4 per cent of handovers concentrated in Jumeirah Village Circle, Sobha Hartland, and Mohammed Bin Rashid City. Out of the total deliveries, apartments accounted for 77.3 per cent, while villas and townhouses made up the remaining share.

Going forward, Dubai's residential development pipeline remains significant, with over 61,800 units currently under construction for the remainder of 2025, and more than 100,000 units projected for delivery in both 2026 and 2027, according to the real estate consultancy.

“While projections suggest an average of 9,000 units could be delivered each month through 2027, actual completion rates are expected to be lower, which may lead to timeline shifts and delayed handovers. Notably, only 21 per cent of residential projects scheduled for completion in 2025 have reached a construction progress of 75 per cent or more, highlighting the potential for slippages in delivery,” it said.