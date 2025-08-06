India: 130 People Rescued In Uttarakhand Flash Flood, Landslide Shuts Highway

Rescue and clearance operations are in full swing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand 's Uttarkashi district, blocking several stretches of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road.

Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity in the affected areas. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the site of the incident.

Due to the cloudburst, the road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely washed out . The road towards Harsil remained blocked through the night. Dharali, the location where the cloudburst caused significant damage, is approximately 50 kilometres from the site.

In a related development, a cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi has prompted swift action from rescue teams.

Rescue operations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is assessing the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. Dhami surveyed an ongoing high-intensity rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents, where 130 people have already been saved.

Despite challenges from damaged roads and a bridge, the Dehradun Disaster Operations Station is working round-the-clock to ensure safety. CM Dhami expressed gratitude for PM Modi's continued support and oversight.

"Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely," he said.

"10 DSP, 3 SP and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations... Helicopters of the Indian Army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations. Food packets, a team of doctors have been prepared. The work to restore electricity is also underway. Mobile network is not available in Dharali as of now. We are trying to reach the people. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely," the CM added.

Army deploys 150 personnel

The Indian Army has deployed 150 personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, in rescue and relief operations amid a mudslide in Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Army tracker dogs, drones and earthmoving equipment have been deployed for evacuation and providing essential supplies since Tuesday.

Sharing an X post, Surya Command or the Central Command of the Indian Army wrote, "Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations since 5 Aug 25 (AN). Inputs from the CO have been received, reassuring the citizens of the Army's continued efforts to rescue all survivors."

"Additional Army columns, along with Army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc, have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts," the X post added.

Army and Air Force helicopters are assisting in providing the essential supplies and medicines.

"Army and Air Force helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains," the Central Command said.

Disastrous flash floods

On Tuesday, the cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district, sweeping away homes, shops and roads. Several people are feared missing.

Two cloudburst incidents were reported, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, resulting in widespread destruction. Dharali bore the brunt of the damage. The region also experienced mudslides and further flash flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, particularly in the hill districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all necessary Central assistance and directed the deployment of NDRF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended support and spoke to CM Dhami over the phone.