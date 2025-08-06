Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QC Concludes Training Programme On ISO26000 CSR Management System

2025-08-06 04:18:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently concluded a training programme titled“Certified ISO 26000 Lead Auditor on Social Responsibility Management System”.

The programme was organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Regional Network for Consultancy (RNC) member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility (CSR).

The 4 days event was attended by 17 participants from various Qatari entities, as well as participants from several Arab countries including KSA, Kuwait, Lebanese, and UAE.

The programme focused on understanding modern trends and the principles of social responsibility based on ISO 26000 guidelines, learning the fundamental principles and core subjects of social responsibility, and understanding the auditor's role in planning, leading, and following up on audits.

The programme also included practical aspects related to managing audit processes within organisations.

For her part, Fatima Issa Al-Kuwari, Head of Training and Development at Qatar Chamber, emphasised the importance of this programme in supporting national and regional efforts to enhance and develop human capacities in line with the latest international standards.

She also highlighted Qatar Chamber's commitment to offering specialised training programmes that meet labor market needs and contribute to enhancing productivity across governmental, private, and non-profit sectors.

She welcomed the participants from both inside and outside Qatar and praised the strategic partnership with the Regional Consulting Network, which adds great value in delivering high-quality training programmes and consulting services that support the aspirations of participating institutions.

