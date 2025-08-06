403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Imprisoned Moldovan regional president criticizes decision as ‘political execution’
(MENAFN) Evgenia Gutsul, the imprisoned leader of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, has denounced her recent seven-year sentence as a politically driven move aimed at suppressing dissent. Speaking through her lawyers on Telegram, Gutsul labeled the verdict a “political execution,” accusing the government of using the courts to eliminate opposition voices ahead of the 2026 elections.
The court in Chisinau found Gutsul guilty of financing the banned Euroskeptic SOR party, a charge she strongly rejects. Gutsul claims the ruling was designed to intimidate Gagauzia’s residents and anyone who challenges Moldova’s pro-Western government, warning, “Today it’s me behind bars – tomorrow it could be anyone.”
Gutsul, who was elected in 2023 on the SOR ticket, had promised to strengthen ties with Russia, contrasting with President Maia Sandu’s EU-oriented administration. The SOR party was banned later that year for allegedly receiving illegal foreign funds.
She also faces accusations of paying participants to join anti-government protests in 2022 and has been ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages. Former SOR member Svetlana Popan received a six-year sentence in the same case. Gutsul plans to appeal the decision.
The verdict sparked rival demonstrations outside the courthouse, with police deploying a security perimeter and protesters chanting slogans against President Sandu.
The Kremlin has condemned the sentence, calling it an attempt to stifle the opposition ahead of Moldova’s September parliamentary elections.
The court in Chisinau found Gutsul guilty of financing the banned Euroskeptic SOR party, a charge she strongly rejects. Gutsul claims the ruling was designed to intimidate Gagauzia’s residents and anyone who challenges Moldova’s pro-Western government, warning, “Today it’s me behind bars – tomorrow it could be anyone.”
Gutsul, who was elected in 2023 on the SOR ticket, had promised to strengthen ties with Russia, contrasting with President Maia Sandu’s EU-oriented administration. The SOR party was banned later that year for allegedly receiving illegal foreign funds.
She also faces accusations of paying participants to join anti-government protests in 2022 and has been ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages. Former SOR member Svetlana Popan received a six-year sentence in the same case. Gutsul plans to appeal the decision.
The verdict sparked rival demonstrations outside the courthouse, with police deploying a security perimeter and protesters chanting slogans against President Sandu.
The Kremlin has condemned the sentence, calling it an attempt to stifle the opposition ahead of Moldova’s September parliamentary elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment