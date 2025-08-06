Chris Rokos Capital To Open Abu Dhabi Office

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Chris Rokos, the founder of Rokos Capital Management, is making strategic moves to expand his $22 billion hedge fund by setting up an office in Abu Dhabi. This step signals a growing trend of financial institutions establishing a foothold in the Middle East as they aim to tap into the region's increasing significance in global finance.

Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem has become a key destination for international money managers, with its combination of tax incentives, a favourable regulatory environment, and proximity to key investment markets. By establishing an office in the UAE capital, Rokos Capital aims to leverage these advantages and enhance its trading strategies across various global markets. This expansion also aligns with a broader push by the hedge fund to diversify its operations and build closer ties with key investors in the region.

The decision to set up an office in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract top-tier talent from around the world, as the region continues to see an influx of skilled professionals seeking new opportunities. Furthermore, the move places Rokos Capital in a prime position to access an increasingly wealthy investor base in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, particularly those with significant holdings in sectors like energy and real estate.

The UAE's capital is rapidly evolving into a financial hub, with its offerings including some of the world's most competitive tax rates, an open economic environment, and a growing number of financial services firms. Many hedge funds, private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds are establishing regional offices in Abu Dhabi to capitalise on these benefits and strengthen their connections with the lucrative markets of the Middle East and North Africa.

See also Emirates Welcomes Crypto Pay Into Its Payment Ecosystem

Several global players have already set up in the UAE as the emirate works to position itself as an alternative to traditional finance centres like London and New York. The UAE government has introduced various reforms designed to attract international investment, including more relaxed laws on foreign ownership and easier access to its financial markets.

Rokos Capital's decision reflects a broader trend in the industry, with more asset managers shifting focus to the Middle East as an emerging centre of financial activity. The UAE's commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment, combined with its strategic geographic location, makes it an attractive option for firms looking to strengthen their global presence.

Despite this, the move also indicates the growing competition among global financial firms to establish a footprint in the Middle East. As the region's financial market continues to expand, the demand for skilled workers and high-quality investment opportunities is expected to grow, making it an essential market for international hedge funds like Rokos Capital.

By establishing operations in Abu Dhabi, Rokos Capital will be better positioned to manage its diverse portfolio, which spans various asset classes and global markets. This move could also bolster the firm's trading operations in the region and provide increased access to the considerable liquidity available in local financial markets.

While the details of the office's specific location and operations are yet to be fully disclosed, this expansion is likely to further cement the UAE's growing role in global finance. As the financial landscape in the Middle East evolves, the presence of international players such as Rokos Capital will play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance in the region.

See also Dubai Property Market Soars in H1 2025

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?