Subhash Ghai Celebrates 32 Years Of 'Khalnayak', Envisions Sequel With Young Cast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Celebrating 32 years of his iconic film“Khalnayak,” filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to reflect on its lasting impact and express excitement over the growing demand for a sequel.

He shared his vision of bringing back the beloved characters-Ballu Balram, Ganga, and Ram-with a new generation cast, hoping to recreate a fresh wave of cinematic magic. To celebrate the milestone, the veteran director posted an image featuring him with Sanjay Dutt and captioned it,“Today Ballu Balram celebrating 32 years of a movie with monumental performances by each character n music as if it was yesterday. Now I can see its huge demand everywhere that Khalnayak shud reappear on screen with Ballu Balram, ganga n Ram with young cast in its sequel to create a new magic in cinema never before. My heartiest congratulations to team of KHALNAYAK for this passionate movie. Bless u all.”

In the image, Subhash and Sanjay can be seen striking a quirking pose together. Jackie Shroff, who played the role of Inspector Ram Kumar in the movie, marked the milestone by sharing a thrilling montage of classic moments from the film. Jackie simply accompanied it with the caption“#32YearsofKhalnayak.”

Directed by Subhash Ghai,“Khal Nayak” starred Jackie Shroff as Inspector Ram Kumar Singh, Sanjay Dutt as the fugitive Balaram Prasad (Ballu), and Madhuri Dixit as Gangotri Devi. It also starred Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Ali Asgar.

The story followed the pursuit of an escaped criminal by determined police officers. Released in 1993, the film became a commercial success, and, over the years, its impactful performances and gripping narrative have cemented its place as a cult classic in Indian cinema.“Khal Nayak” was released on 6 August 1993 and became a major commercial success