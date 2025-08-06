3 Schools In Ghazni Get New Buildings
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): New buildings have been constructed and put into service at three schools in the Ajristan district of southern Ghazni province, at a cost of 33 million afghanis.
Maulvi Izzatullah Saeedi, the governor's spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the funding for these projects was provided by the government of Japan.
He added that the total cost on the three buildings amounted to 33 million afghanis.
According to Saeedi, each building comprises six classrooms and one administrative office, with the capacity to accommodate 600 students.
It is worth noting that last month, several other schools were also constructed and put into service in various districts of Ghazni, also with financial support from Japan.
hz/sa
