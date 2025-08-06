403
More than 50 militants murdered in Somali conflict
(MENAFN) The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) confirmed that more than 50 Al-Shabaab militants were killed during heavy fighting on Friday in Bariire, a strategic agricultural town located 73 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) to target militant strongholds in the area.
AUSSOM denied recent reports claiming significant casualties among its own forces during the battle. Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the African Union’s Special Representative for Somalia, emphasized the joint forces' commitment to retaking Bariire and other areas under Al-Shabaab control to secure lasting peace and stability for Somalia.
Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated insurgent group, has continued to launch attacks across several African countries, including Somalia and the Sahel region, through raids, bombings, and assassinations aimed at undermining government and regional security.
In recent incidents, two AU mission helicopters faced emergencies: one crashed in Mogadishu in July, killing five personnel, while another made an emergency landing in Middle Shabelle due to technical issues, with no casualties. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the latter, but AU officials attributed it to mechanical failure.
Separately, in May, a suicide bombing outside the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu killed at least 10 people, including teenage recruits. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack as well.
