Pro-Palestinian activists protest in front of major media organizations for passive language on Gaza genocide
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a group of pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside the headquarters of major U.S. news organizations in Washington, DC, accusing the media of biased reporting on Israel’s military actions in Gaza.
The demonstration took place at 400 North Capitol Street, in front of the offices of outlets including NBC, Fox News, MSNBC, and The Hill. Protesters held signs with messages such as “Stop media complicity in genocide” and “Media lies, Gaza dies.”
“For over 22 months, Gaza has been under relentless genocide, (with) tens of thousands of people dead, many of them children,” said organizer Hazami Barmada. “Yet many of the media continue to remain silent, evasive or complicit.”
She went on to say, “What comes out of this building shapes the stories that the world believes, and right now, those stories are killing people.”
Barmada criticized media coverage that uses neutral or passive phrases like “people are starving” instead of directly attributing responsibility, such as “Israel is starving people.” She argued that this kind of language “normalizes mass death” and marginalizes Palestinian perspectives.
Local officials report that Israel has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—in response to a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and led to about 250 people being taken hostage.
The Israeli military campaign has severely damaged Gaza, causing the collapse of its healthcare system and widespread shortages of food.
Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2, it has completely sealed all border crossings, preventing humanitarian aid from entering and worsening the already critical conditions faced by residents of the enclave.
