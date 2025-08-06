403
Aid Truck Overturns onto Gaza Crowd, Killing Twenty Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 20 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when an aid truck overturned amid crowds awaiting humanitarian supplies early Wednesday in central Gaza.
A local news agency reported the tragedy occurred after the Israeli military compelled the truck to navigate a perilous, unsafe route. The precise location of the accident was not disclosed by the agency.
The Gaza Government Media Office condemned the Israeli army, accusing it of "engineering chaos and starvation" by intentionally failing to protect aid convoys and forcing them onto roads previously bombed and left unrepaired, "packed with starving civilians."
Critics have widely denounced the Israeli-organized aid delivery system as a “death trap,” exacerbating the suffering of civilians facing severe starvation.
Gaza’s Health Ministry revealed that since May 27, Israeli fire near US-run aid distribution points has resulted in at least 1,568 deaths and 11,230 injuries among those seeking aid.
Additionally, the Health Ministry reported that since October 2023, at least 188 individuals, including 94 children, have succumbed to starvation and malnutrition within the enclave.
Despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued a relentless offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The campaign has claimed more than 61,000 Palestinian lives—nearly half of whom were women and children—and has pushed the territory to the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Moreover, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its ongoing military actions in the enclave.
