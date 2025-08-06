US Embassy In Doha Welcomes Visa Applications For FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the US Embassy in Doha issued a reminder for people in Qatar that they can start planning their travel to the United States with the necessary steps for attending matches hosted inside US soil.

The announcement offers two distinct ways to apply for US Visa for both Qatari citizens and residents.

Qatari citizens are advised to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) at least 72 hours before their trip.

The ESTA program allows citizens of eligible countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days.

For residents in Qatar, the process is different.

The Embassy's message strongly encourages those who need a US visa to start the application as soon as possible.

It encourages the start of the application early on to avoid any potential delays, especially with a highly anticipated world event such as the World Cup.

For more information about the U.S. visa application click here

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico, with a significant number of matches taking place in the US.