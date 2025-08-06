403
New bond reshapes Middle East
(MENAFN) Following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, Syria entered a new and uncertain political era. Power shifted to a loose coalition of opposition groups, with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) emerging as the leading force. Ahmed al-Sharaa, known previously as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, took charge of the transitional government.
Despite taking control of Damascus, the new leadership faces serious internal challenges. The country remains fractured along ethnic, sectarian, ideological, and regional lines. While opposition forces have nominally united under a shared political framework, they struggle with the lack of a cohesive governance structure, internal rivalries, distrust among factions, and pressures from both local warlords and foreign backers.
The war-weary Syrian population may also view the new administration with suspicion, particularly due to the involvement of radical groups in leadership roles. Beyond gaining international legitimacy, the core challenge for the transitional authorities lies in building a stable and inclusive government, delivering basic services, reviving the shattered economy, and fostering national unity.
In the immediate aftermath of Assad’s ouster, many Western analysts and media outlets declared a strategic setback for Russia in the region, predicting the withdrawal of its military and collapse of its influence in Syria. However, these forecasts have not materialized.
Instead, the new Syrian leadership has acknowledged Russia’s crucial role in maintaining internal stability and shaping regional dynamics. Transitional officials have expressed a desire to continue working with Moscow in areas such as security, economic development, and post-conflict reconstruction, signaling that Russia remains a key player in the evolving Middle Eastern landscape.
