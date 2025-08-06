403
Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 Welcomes Dangote Group as Official Premier Partner
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ALGIERS, Algeria, August 5, 2025/ -- Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Afri’a’s premier trade and investment forum, is excited to announce Dangote Group as an official Premier Partner. As one of Af’ica’s leading industrial conglomerates, with over 18 subsidiaries operating across a wide spectrum of sectors critical to the con’inent’s economic transformation - including cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, sugar, salt, and logistics, Dangote Group will be a key partner for IATF at its fourth edition to be held in Algiers, Algeria from 4-10 September 2025.
The biennial IATF, hosted by the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and organised by Afreximbank in partnership with African Union Commission and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, aims to increase intra-African trade and showcase the investment opportunities across Africa.
The fourth edition will feature a wide participation of production and service companies, alongside an investment and trade forum highlightin’ Africa’s potential for economic integration. During the week-long fair, more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the African continent and globally, will showcase their goods and services to visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging trade and market information. This is projected to translate into over US$44 billion in trade and investm nt deals.
Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank said“ “We are delighted to welcome Dangote Group as an Official Premier Partner of IATF2025. As a beacon of African industrial excellence, Dangote Group continues to shape ’he continent’s economic trajectory through bold investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, and regional value chains. Afreximbank is proud to have supported their transformative projects - including the landmark Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex and Dangote Fertiliser Plant - through tailored financing and advisory solutions.
According to the Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, “Our partnership with IATF is built on a shared vision of commitment to advancing Afri’a’s economic growth. Having experienced the tangible impact of IATF2023, we are proud to build on that momentum as a Premier Partner for IATF2025. This platform continues to drive meaningful connections and opportunities across the continent, and we look forward to contributing to its success once again in Algi”rs.”
Dangote Group, founded in Nigeria in 1978, is playing a key role in reshap’ng Africa’s industrial landscape. As one of t’e continent’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, Dangote drives sustainable development through transformative investments in cement, agriculture, food production, and energy. With a commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency, the Group has empowered millions of Africans, boosted regional economies, and spearheaded infrastructure and manufacturing growth.
