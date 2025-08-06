Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Posts Drop in UK, Germany Sales


2025-08-06 01:52:49
(MENAFN) Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in Europe’s two biggest markets took a severe hit in July, according to fresh figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and Germany’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA).

New vehicle registrations plummeted by about 60% in the UK and over 55.1% in Germany, as reported Tuesday. Tesla sold only 987 units in the UK, down sharply from around 2,462 the previous year, and recorded just 1,110 units in Germany.

In stark contrast, Chinese EV leader BYD dramatically outpaced Tesla’s performance in both countries. UK sales skyrocketed 390% to 3,184 vehicles, while in Germany, BYD’s registrations nearly quintupled to 1,126 in July alone.

Despite robust overall growth in the electric vehicle sector—battery electric vehicle sales surged 58% to 48,614 units in Germany, and the UK market expanded 9.1%—Tesla’s presence across the region is rapidly weakening.

The latest data underscores the ongoing sales slump for Elon Musk’s company, which continues to face intense rivalry from Chinese manufacturers alongside reputational damage linked to Musk’s controversial statements and affiliations with the Trump administration.

The backlash appears to be hitting Europe harder, reflected in the steep decline in Tesla sales across the region during the first half of the year.

Earlier figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association showed a steep 43.7% year-over-year sales decline for Tesla during the first six months of 2025. Additionally, Tesla’s market share in Europe fell for the sixth consecutive month in June.

The data paints a clear picture: Tesla’s dominance in Europe is eroding rapidly amid fierce competition and growing consumer resistance.

