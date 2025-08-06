403
Lula Pledges to Challenge U.S. Tariffs
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Tuesday that his administration will exhaust every available avenue — including action through the World Trade Organization (WTO) — to protect Brazil’s interests in response to newly imposed tariffs by the United States.
“In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests,” Lula declared at an event in Brasilia.
He emphasized that even before the leadership transition in Washington, his government had already begun initiatives to bolster international trade and expand prospects for local industries.
Lula also stated he would not be reaching out directly to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the issue because his counterpart "does not want to talk."
Nevertheless, he revealed plans to call Trump to extend an invitation to the COP30 summit, the United Nations climate conference scheduled for November in Belem, Para.
"You can be sure, I will call Trump to invite him to COP30 and find out his opinion on the climate issue. I will be kind enough to call him," Lula said, highlighting his diplomatic approach.
Speaking further at the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development held at the presidential residence, Lula remarked that if Trump chooses not to attend, it would be by personal choice — not due to any lack of courtesy or democratic spirit from Brazil.
"It's because he doesn't want to, but it won't be for lack of education, friendliness, or democracy. I'll invite him!" he added with emphasis.
As of Friday, imports from Brazil to the United States are being subjected to a 50% tariff.
While Lula has shown readiness to engage in negotiations with the U.S. over the trade barriers, he firmly underscored that such discussions must be rooted in equality and reciprocal respect, underlining his steadfast adherence to Brazil’s national autonomy.
