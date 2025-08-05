Heartbeam Inc.'S (NASDAQ: BEAT) Two New U.S. Patents Power Next Generation Of Cardiac Diagnostics



Two newly issued patents mark a strategic advancement in HeartBeam's proprietary technology.

The first patent protects the company's credit card–sized, cable-free 3D ECG device designed to capture high-fidelity electrical signals from three noncoplanar directions. The second patent covers the company's rhythm analysis algorithm by continuously analyzing signal input.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a cardiac technology company, has secured two new U.S. patents that significantly enhance its intellectual property portfolio and strengthen its position in cardiac monitoring technology ( ). The company, focused on delivering powerful, personalized insights into heart health through its innovative 3D ECG platform, now holds more than 20 U.S. and international patents, with additional applications pending.

The newly issued patents mark a strategic advancement in HeartBeam's proprietary technology. The first patent protects the company's credit card–sized, cable-free 3D ECG device designed to capture high-fidelity electrical signals from chest and finger electrodes in three noncoplanar directions. This portable...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN