New National Survey From Automatic Trap Company Shows 88% Of Travelers Will Give A 1-Star Rating If A Rodent Is Seen At A Vacation Rental Property

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Travelers staying at an Airbnb or other type of property aren't wrong to be very concerned with seeing a mouse or rat," said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. "Rodents do carry serious diseases that are directly transmissible to humans such as hantavirus, leptospirosis, rat-bite fever, salmonellosis, lymphocytic choriomeningitis, plague, and tularemia. Indirect transmissible diseases humans can catch from the ticks, fleas, and mites that have been on rodents include Lyme disease, murine typhus, and rickettsial pox. Our survey shows that the public is very aware of the dangers of rodents in living spaces – especially after the national news story of the tragic death of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. Rodent eradication should be top-of-mind for any Airbnb host."

While the most obvious sign of a rodent infestation on a vacation rental property is seeing a mouse or rat, by the time one is seen there can be dozens more already present due to the fact that rodents reproduce aggressively. The next most common sign is small dark brown mouse droppings, a little smaller than an uncooked grain of rice in size. Anything that looks like a small nest from fabric or material is also a sign of mouse infestation. Chew marks on packages are another clue – as are scratching sounds in the walls as rodents prepare a nest for another litter of mouse pups.

Visit to learn more.

About Automatic Trap Company

Established in 2016, Automatic Trap Company's vision is to eliminate the preventable suffering of rodents - and we feel we are one step closer with every trap we ship. Sadly, the three most common ways to kill rodents - glue traps, snap traps, and poison - are incredibly cruel. Glue traps are an inhumane and unnecessary way to end a rodent's life. Snap traps often fail to kill quickly, and they only work on either rats or mice. Poison results in a slow, painful death and exposes other wildlife, such as predator birds, to the same harm. At Automatic Trap, we are breaking the cycle of inhumane and harmful rodent control. We offer pragmatic solutions that eliminate rodents in the most humane and efficient way possible. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Automatic Trap Company