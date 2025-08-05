403
Deloitte Middle East Launches ME Tax Pulse: A Mobile App For Smarter, Real-Time Tax Intelligence, With An AI Powered Assistant
| Deloitte Middle East today announced the launch of ME Tax Pulse, a next-generation mobile application designed to deliver timely, relevant, and region-specific tax insights to professionals across the Middle East.
ME Tax Pulse brings together real-time regulatory updates, expert commentary, and curated content across a wide spectrum of tax domains-including business tax, indirect tax, international tax, transfer pricing, M&A, and global workforce services. A core feature of the app is its built-in AI Assistant, which helps users navigate Deloitte's extensive Middle East tax and legal content with greater ease and speed. By enabling users to interact with Deloitte's published materials and surface the most relevant insights quickly, the assistant enhances decision support while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity. Muhammad Bahemia, Tax & Legal Leader at Deloitte Middle East commented,“ME Tax Pulse puts practical, high-value content directly in the hands of professionals. Whether it's monitoring developments, exploring technical guidance, or preparing for regulatory changes, the app supports smarter, faster access to the information professionals rely on every day.” “With ME Tax Pulse, Deloitte continues to invest in intuitive, technology-enabled tools that strengthen client connectivity and equip professionals to respond confidently to the region's evolving tax landscape,” added Muhammad. Key ME Tax Pulse features include:
|About Deloitte & Touche M.E. LLP: Deloitte & Touche M.E. LLP“DME” is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee“DTTL”. DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME's presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME's affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate. DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff. About Deloitte: Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the“Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see to learn more. Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories.
