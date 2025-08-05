Visa-Free Entry: 44 Countries Lebanese Passport-Holders Can Travel To Hassle-Free
Want to travel to the chilly mountains of Georgia or roam amongst Rwanda's impeccable wildlife? Lebanese passport-holders can do it all as citizens of the Middle Eastern country can now travel to 44 nations across the globe.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the country's passport ranks 89th among the world's passports.
The country, however, has jumped between rankings in the past decade. In 2006, the it held the 79th spot. Fast forward to 2015, and it dropped to 102. Since that year, it has dabbled between the 96th position and 89th.
The UAE and Lebanon meanwhile have witnessed strengthening of relations over the past year, with UAE's embassy reopening in Beirut in January this year. This move came after a phone call on January 11 between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun .
Meanwhile in May, UAE and Lebanon agreed to allow citizens to travel after taking the necessary measures to facilitate movement between the two countries and establishing appropriate mechanisms.Visa-free countries
Seventeen countries offer visa-free entry to Lebanese citizens. This means that travellers can avoid the hassle of long queues, elaborate forms and gathering of countless documents. Here are the countries these passport-holders can visit without any stress.
- Barbados
Cook Islands Dominica
Ecuador Georgia
Haiti Jordan
Macao (SAR China) Madagascar
Malaysia Micronesia
Niue Oman
Rwanda Suriname
Syria Türkiye
Meanwhile, 24 countries offer visa on arrival to citizens of the country. These travellers can get their visa once they reach the country.
- Armenia
Bolivia Burundi
Cambodia Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands Djibouti
Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau
Iran Iraq
Laos Maldives
Marshall Islands Mauritius
Mozambique Nepal
Palau Islands Qatar
Samoa Somalia
Tajikistan Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
An Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) is a digital authorisation that allows eligible travelers to enter a country for specific purposes, often for short stays like tourism or business, or for transit.
Lebanese passport holders can get an ETA for three countries:
- Kenya
Seychelles Sri Lanka
