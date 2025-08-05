Loukas Tzitzis Selected As Top Leader Of The Year In AI And Cybersecurity By IAOTP

Loukas Tzitzis will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Loukas Tzitzis, General Manager of Office Line SA, was recently selected as“Top Leader in AI and Cybersecurity for 2025” by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor with only a few members in each discipline chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.More Info: /award-galaWith more than two decades of management experience spanning five continents, Loukas Tzitzis has led digital transformation at every level, across multinationals, high-growth startups, and SMBs. From early beginnings at British Telecom to executive roles at Amdocs, Tech Mahindra, and Gentrack, he has combined deep operational expertise with the agility to scale innovation in complex markets.Today, as the General Manager of Office Line SA, an award-winning Microsoft Gold partner, Tzitzis is channeling that global experience into expanding the company's international presence and shaping the future of secure, cloud-native technology solutions.AI as the Catalyst for Progress and InclusionTzitzis views artificial intelligence as far more than a technological leap. He sees it as the defining tool for solving real-world challenges and empowering inclusive growth. AI, in his vision, is transforming healthcare, logistics, energy, and finance as well as leveling the playing field between developed and developing economies.“AI can unlock opportunity where traditional systems fall short,” he notes. His work centers on building intelligent systems that are ethical, explainable, and designed to serve people, not just processes.Cybersecurity as the Foundation of Phygital TrustIn parallel, Tzitzis is a globally respected voice in cybersecurity, recognized for positioning cybersecurity as a core business strategy necessity rather than a backend function. He warns that rapid innovation has widened the threat landscape, making security a non-negotiable pillar.“Cybersecurity should have evolved from reactive to proactive years ago. It is the foundation of trust in an era where the physical and digital worlds are becoming increasingly intertwined,” he says. He promotes zero-trust architectures, AI-driven threat detection, and resilience engineering, while contributing to global security dialogues through AIFN and AIFOD.Recognized Leadership with Global ImpactLoukas Tzitzis was recently named Top Leader of the Year in AI and Cybersecurity by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at the 2025 gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. He has received multiple other accolades including the 2025 Global Recognition Award for contributions to innovation, mentorship, and tech leadership.Innovation with PurposeAs he leads Office Line SA into its next era of global growth together with its legendary CEO, Panagiotis Kouris, Tzitzis remains committed to innovation that uplifts lives and empowers societies.“Technology must serve people,” he says.“It's true value lies in the progress it makes possible.”The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Tzitzis for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Tzitzis attributes his success to his integrity and passion for excellence through his servant leadership ethos. 