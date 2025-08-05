Spacex Starlink Appoints Singer As Authorized Retailer In Sri Lanka

This announcement marks a significant step in revolutionizing internet accessibility across the country, especially in regions historically underserved by traditional connectivity solutions.

Starlink, developed by global aerospace innovator SpaceX, is a high-performance satellite internet system designed to deliver fast, reliable and truly unlimited internet access to users anywhere in the world. By utilizing a vast constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, Starlink bypasses the limitations of ground-based infrastructure and provides a seamless digital experience even in remote locations. The availability of this technology in Sri Lanka brings with it a transformative opportunity to close the connectivity gap that has long hindered economic progress, access to education, and digital inclusion in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Through this strategic partnership, Singer reinforces its leadership as the country's foremost enabler of technological advancement bringing global innovation closer to everyday consumers. Customers can purchase and activate Starlink devices through Singer's extensive retail and online network, bringing unprecedented control and independence to their internet experience. Whether for home users with heavy data needs, remote workers, businesses, schools, farms, emergency services, entrepreneurs or travelers, Starlink delivers reliable high-speed internet.

Commenting on the announcement, Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Managing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, stated,“Our partnership with Starlink marks a pivotal moment as the first company in Sri Lanka to get formally approved by SpaceX. We are proud to be enabling access to one of the world's most advanced satellite internet systems, connecting Sri Lankans along the northern and southern coasts with reliable and borderless internet access.”

Chairman of Singer Sri Lanka, Mohan Pandithage stated“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Singer and for Sri Lanka. By joining hands with USA's SpaceX to introduce Starlink, we are advancing the nation's digital connectivity and strengthening the foundations for inclusive, technology-driven progress. As part of the Hayleys Group, we are proud to support national digitalization efforts through bold, future-focused solutions.”

Users can now activate their Starlink service independently via the Starlink mobile app. The monthly subscription is unlimited and provides customers with the freedom to manage their internet usage on their own terms.

Each Starlink hardware package includes the Starlink dish, Wi-Fi router, cables and power adapter. Singer will offer variations to suit residential, mobile, and business-grade applications, with device price ranging from LKR 69,000 onwards. All devices come with the assurance of Singer's trusted after-sales service and warranty.

Starlink hardware is available for preorder at Singer and Singer Mega outlets across the country, and also online at . Island wide delivery is offered at no additional cost. Flexible payment options are available through credit cards making this groundbreaking connectivity solution accessible to a broad cross-section of Sri Lankan consumers.

The post SpaceX – Starlink appoints Singer as authorized retailer in Sri Lanka appeared first on Colombo Gazette .