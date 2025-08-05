Shiga Digital Brings Blockchain Finance To African Businesses

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Shiga Digital, a rapidly expanding blockchain-based fintech company, is reshaping financial access for African businesses with its newly launched mobile applications. Available on both Android and iOS, the platform provides businesses and individuals across the continent with seamless access to a suite of digital finance tools, including stablecoin payments, cross-border transactions, and secure digital asset management.

This move marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to empower African businesses, particularly mid-sized enterprises, by providing them with modern alternatives to traditional financial systems. Shiga Digital's mobile apps are designed to make it easier for users to navigate the digital finance landscape, directly addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses in Africa.

The company's breakthrough comes on the back of a strategic partnership with Tether, a global leader in digital assets and the issuer of the world's most widely used stablecoin. Tether's backing reinforces the credibility of Shiga Digital's platform and signals growing international confidence in Africa's fintech potential. This collaboration aims to drive further blockchain adoption across the continent, ensuring businesses have access to secure and scalable financial tools.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, underscored the importance of the partnership, stating that the collaboration is a step towards empowering businesses in Africa.“Africa is on the cusp of a financial transformation, and at Tether, we believe in being more than just observers; we are active enablers. Our partnership with Shiga Digital is a long-term commitment to providing African businesses with the technology and infrastructure they need to succeed,” he said. The partnership aims to unlock new growth avenues and contribute to a more inclusive financial future for the continent.

Shiga Digital's platform is uniquely tailored to the needs of African businesses, which often face barriers to accessing reliable financial services. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform simplifies financial transactions, making payments faster, more transparent, and secure. This move is especially important for cross-border trade, where traditional financial systems can be slow and expensive.

Abiola Shogbeni, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiga Digital, emphasized the company's focus on building infrastructure that is not only technologically advanced but also highly relevant to local contexts.“We're not just building tech; we're building financial infrastructure that works for Africa. Our new mobile apps bring intuitive, locally relevant financial tools right into the hands of business owners, wherever they are,” Shogbeni explained.

In addition to making transactions smoother, Shiga Digital partners with licensed financial transmitters in each of its markets. This ensures that the company's services comply with local regulations and maintain a strong legal framework. By adhering to these regulatory standards, Shiga Digital ensures that its platform is trusted and accepted across the continent.

The company's focus on creating solutions with scalability and impact in mind distinguishes it from others in the fintech space. Dami Etomi, Co-Founder and COO, elaborated on the company's approach, stating,“It's not just about technology; it's about creating solutions that scale impact. Our partnership with Tether goes beyond financial backing; it's a shared commitment to the future of finance in Africa.”

As blockchain technology continues to gain traction across the continent, Shiga Digital's platform is positioned to play a pivotal role in driving the next wave of financial innovation. Its ability to integrate local needs with global standards has placed the company at the forefront of Africa's fintech revolution.

Shiga Digital is also poised to help bridge the financial inclusion gap, which remains a critical issue in many African countries. A significant portion of the population still lacks access to traditional banking services, particularly in rural areas. The launch of the company's mobile apps provides an essential solution by enabling businesses and individuals to perform financial transactions from their mobile phones, expanding access to digital finance.

