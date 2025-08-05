Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Listen: Pharma's Bitter Dose Of Tariff Pressure

Listen: Pharma's Bitter Dose Of Tariff Pressure


2025-08-05 02:09:24
(MENAFN- ING)

Following months of high-stakes negotiations, a US-EU trade deal has now been clinched, with a 15% tariff on most EU exports replacing the feared 30% threatened by Trump earlier this year. The White House has since confirmed that pharmaceuticals will fall under this 15% threshold.

While the decision offers some clarity to EU companies, uncertainty looms elsewhere. Switzerland faces a steep 39% tariff on exports, though pharmaceuticals appear exempt for now. Meanwhile, India - a major supplier of generic drugs - could be hit with a 25% tariff.

In this podcast, ING's Diederik Stadig joins Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace to discuss the implications for the pharma industry, for consumers, and for Trump's strategy itself.

MENAFN05082025000222011065ID1109888800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search