Listen: Pharma's Bitter Dose Of Tariff Pressure

Following months of high-stakes negotiations, a US-EU trade deal has now been clinched, with a 15% tariff on most EU exports replacing the feared 30% threatened by Trump earlier this year. The White House has since confirmed that pharmaceuticals will fall under this 15% threshold.

While the decision offers some clarity to EU companies, uncertainty looms elsewhere. Switzerland faces a steep 39% tariff on exports, though pharmaceuticals appear exempt for now. Meanwhile, India - a major supplier of generic drugs - could be hit with a 25% tariff.

In this podcast, ING's Diederik Stadig joins Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace to discuss the implications for the pharma industry, for consumers, and for Trump's strategy itself.