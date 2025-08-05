Listen: Pharma's Bitter Dose Of Tariff Pressure
Following months of high-stakes negotiations, a US-EU trade deal has now been clinched, with a 15% tariff on most EU exports replacing the feared 30% threatened by Trump earlier this year. The White House has since confirmed that pharmaceuticals will fall under this 15% threshold.
While the decision offers some clarity to EU companies, uncertainty looms elsewhere. Switzerland faces a steep 39% tariff on exports, though pharmaceuticals appear exempt for now. Meanwhile, India - a major supplier of generic drugs - could be hit with a 25% tariff.
In this podcast, ING's Diederik Stadig joins Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace to discuss the implications for the pharma industry, for consumers, and for Trump's strategy itself.
